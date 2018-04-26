Johnny Louis

Internet personalities Diamond and Silk accused Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg of trying to influence the presidential election in 2016 by censoring their posts in support of then candidate Donald Trump.

Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson testified before the House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday examining how social media sites filter content.

"Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress and stated that the most important thing he cared about was making sure no one interferes in the 2018 elections," Hardaway told the committee. " But after doing our research we wondered if Mark Zuckerberg was using Facebook to interfere in the 2018 elections by labeling users accounts as either Liberal, Very Liberal, Moderate, Conservative or Very Conservative."

The two African-American Trump supporters, who have gained a following among Republicans came to Capitol Hill Thursday to tell tell their story and to help members of the committee understand the effects of they claim were attempts to silence conservative voices from Facebook and other social media sites.

"Facebook along with other social media sites have taken aggressive actions to silence conservative voices such as ourselves by deliberately restricting and weaponizing our page with algorithms that censored and suppress our free speech," Hardaway said in her testimony.

The sisters from North Carolina claim that Facebook had misclassified their page and used algorithms to suppress their page on the platform. Specifically, they claim that Facebook had incorrectly labeled their page as "very liberal," which meant their page did not surface on pages of their conservative fans and resulted in them not being able to attract advertising from marketers trying to reach conservatives.

"We've also noticed how someone with a liberal point of view that spewed hate against the President can garner up to 19 million views with only 539,000 followers, yet we have 1.2 million followers and only received 13,000 views on our video," she continued.

While not a household name, the duo has more than 1.4 million followers on Facebook and their YouTube channel -- it's called The Viewers View -- boasts more than 142,000 subscribers. Their Twitter account has 641,000 followers and is one of just 45 followed by the president. But the sisters came to greater prominence during Zuckerberg's two-days of testimony earlier this month when several lawmakers asked him about censoring the page.

Zuckerberg said his team had made an "enforcement error."

Facebook, Twitter and Google were invited to testify at the hearing, but declined.

In addition to Diamond and Silk, the hearing includes testimony from Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn; Electronic Frontier Foundation Legal Director Corynne McSherry; News Media Alliance CEO David Chavern; and New York Law School Innovation Center for Law and Technology Director Ari Waldman.

