Okta CEO Confirms Data Breach Attempt

Markus Spiske / Unsplash

Okta, the authentication giant that provides identity services to more than 15,000 companies, suffered a data breach attempt in January, Okta CEO Todd McKinnon confirmed Tuesday.

"In late January 2022, Okta detected an attempt to compromise the account of a third-party customer support engineer working for one of our subprocessors. The matter was investigated and contained by the subprocessor," McKinnon said on Twitter.

Okta started investigating the data breach attempt after screenshots of what appeared to be the company's internal tickets and its in-house chat on Slack, the messaging app, were posted online Monday, according to Reuters. The screenshots were allegedly posted by LAPSUS$, a group of ransom-seeking hackers, on their Telegram channel, according to Reuters.

"We believe the screenshots shared online are connected to this January event," McKinnon said on Twitter. "Based on our investigation to date, there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January."

Okta is a company that offers two-factor authentication to thousands of companies and organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack and Teach for America.

This attempt came after a record-breaking year in data breaches across all industries. In 2021, data breaches jumped 68% year over year to the highest total ever, according to an Identity Theft Resource Center report.

Okta did not immediately return a request for comment.

