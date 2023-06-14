If you're one of the millions of Americans who search for information on Google every day, you could be owed part of a $23 million settlement the Alphabet Inc.-owned company has agreed to pay to settle claims it shared user data without permission.

News of the payout was announced in January. Now details about how eligible users can claim their share have been made public.

The settlement dates to a 2010 lawsuit alleging Google shared "referer headers" with outside companies, essentially showing them the terms individuals used to find their site.

Originally an $8.5 million settlement was reached in 2015, but most of the money was directed toward internet privacy groups, as the roughly 129 million eligible Google users would have otherwise received "a paltry 4 cents in recovery," according to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tort reform activist Ted Frank challenged that deal. His appeal went all the way to the Supreme Court, which returned the case to the Ninth Circuit in 2019.

A new settlement was carved out last year, with the majority earmarked for eligible class members.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but in court documents it denied any wrongdoing.

Below, find out who's eligible for money in the Google settlement, as well as how to file a claim and how much money you might receive.

Who qualifies for money from the Google search settlement?

Any US resident who used Google Search and clicked on a search result between Oct. 26, 2006, and Sept. 30, 2013, can file a claim in the settlement.

How do I submit a claim?

To file a claim, you need to complete a registration form and receive a Class Member ID.

You can then submit your claim on the settlement website, or print out and complete a form and mail it in to:

Settlement Administrator

In re Google Referrer Header Privacy Settlement

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration

P.O. Box 225391

New York, NY, 10150-5391

Claims must be filed online or postmarked by 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on July 31, 2023.

The deadline to object to or be excluded from the settlement is also July 31.

How much money can I receive in the Google settlement?

The exact amount individual class members will receive depends on the total number of claims filed. According to the settlement website, payment is expected to be about $7.70 per person.

When will I receive my money?

Any payments will be distributed after a final approval hearing scheduled for Oct. 12, 2023. According to the settlement notice, that process could be held up by appeals.

"It is always uncertain whether appeals will be filed and, if so, how long it will take to resolve them," the notice reads, in part.