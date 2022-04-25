ExpressVPN

A new competitor entered the password manager market on Monday with the public beta launch of Keys, the most recent privacy-focused product from leading virtual private network provider ExpressVPN. The free password manager is currently rolling out as a Chrome browser extension for Windows, MacOS and Linux. Keys will also be available for free as an integration within ExpressVPN's Android app in May, the company said.

ExpressVPN said that Keys uses zero-knowledge encryption and that neither ExpressVPN nor its cloud infrastructure provider has the technical ability to decrypt and access user data. Keys also offers a two-factor authentication feature and provides a recovery method if your master password is lost.

ExpressVPN

"The team designed ExpressVPN Keys with privacy, security, and convenience at its core to help people take control of their password security and enjoy a secure, effortless online experience," the company said in a release.

Keys includes a suite of features similar to those found in other leading password managers, including unlimited login storage, a built-in password generator, the ability to import and export your list of logins, and an autofill function for sites you log into.

For VPN users, Keys could also represent a challenge to industry-leading password manager LastPass, which last year limited its free-tier customers to using their LastPass account on either computer or mobile. Keys, however, allows people to sync their accounts across an unlimited number of devices and types.



Read more: LastPass review: A Leading Password Manager With a Changing Value Proposition

ExpressVPN

To take Keys for a test drive in its beta version, you can head to ExpressVPN's site where you'll find instructions on the Chrome extension installation. Since the rollout is happening over the course of several weeks, you may not gain immediate access to Keys, but ExpressVPN said that people who keep the extension installed will be notified when their access is confirmed.