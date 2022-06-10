Embarrassing Search History on the Google App? Here's the Quickest Way to Delete It

If you just cringed after typing something into Google Search on your phone, there's no need to worry. Google offers a quick way to delete your search history in the app from the last 15 minutes. (And your search history isn't the only data Google has on you. Here's an in-depth guide to viewing Google's record of your online activity and minimizing the personal information it can track.)

Brett Pearce/CNET

This quick-delete feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in 2021, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy.

While Google didn't get into the nitty-gritty of the various reasons why someone might want to expunge the record of their search history, the company did demonstrate how to do it, along with hiding select pictures from Google Photos.

You can watch how to do it in the video below, or scroll down for instructions on how to delete your recent search history.

Now playing: Watch this: Google now lets you delete recent search history and...

How to quick-delete your Google search history from the last 15 minutes

Step 1: Tap on your profile picture to access your menu.

Step 2: Click Delete last 15 minutes.

That's it! When you've done that, Google will erase all your search history from the previous quarter of an hour.

