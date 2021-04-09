Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, dies at 99

Royal Family

Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, died aged 99, the Royal Family said Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen. They had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Earlier this year, he spent a month in hospital, where he underwent treatment for an infection and a procedure for a heart condition. He was discharged on March 16 and spent his final weeks in Windsor Castle, just outside London.