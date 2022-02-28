'The Batman' Review UN Warns of Failure to Adapt to Global Warming Euphoria Season 2 Finale Recap Elon Musk Activates Starlink in Ukraine Electric Car Range Lomi Countertop Composter

Prime Video: Every New TV Show and Movie Coming in March 2022

We've got a spin-off show and a second season of Upload. Pretty quiet out there.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
diabolical-title-announce-still

Diabolical is an animated spin-off from The Boys.

 Prime Video

It's a pretty quiet one for Prime Video this month, in terms of volume at least. What can you look forward to? Well the second season of Upload, the sci-fi comedy drama thing about people uploading themselves into an afterlife, is coming. As is The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which is an animated spin-off of the very popular (and good) show The Boys.

Here's everything coming to Prime Video in March 2022.

March 1

  • The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) 
  • The Proposal (2009)
  • Weekend At Bernie's (1989) 
  • Prometheus (2012)
  • Chronicle (2012)
  • Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009) 
  • Flightplan (2005)
  • The Tooth Fairy (2010)
  • Dead Poets Society (1989)
  • Lawless (2012)
  • Crash (2005)
  • Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004) 
  • Blackfish (2013)
  • Prince Avalanche (2013) 
  • Coffy (1973)
  • Blacula (1972) 
  • Spaceballs (1987)
  • Be Cool (2005)
  • Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
  • Foxy Brown (1974)
  • Baby Sheba (1975)
  • Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970) 
  • Liar, Liar (1997)
  • Puss In Boots (2012)
  • Takers (2010)

March 4

  • Lucy and Desi (2022)
  • The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1
  • Upload (2022): Season 2

March 5

  • Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

March 10

Harina (2022)

March 25

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1