Prime Video: Every New TV Show and Movie Coming in March 2022

It's a pretty quiet one for Prime Video this month, in terms of volume at least. What can you look forward to? Well the second season of Upload, the sci-fi comedy drama thing about people uploading themselves into an afterlife, is coming. As is The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which is an animated spin-off of the very popular (and good) show The Boys.
Here's everything coming to Prime Video in March 2022.
March 1
- The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
- The Proposal (2009)
- Weekend At Bernie's (1989)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Chronicle (2012)
- Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
- Flightplan (2005)
- The Tooth Fairy (2010)
- Dead Poets Society (1989)
- Lawless (2012)
- Crash (2005)
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
- Blackfish (2013)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- Coffy (1973)
- Blacula (1972)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Be Cool (2005)
- Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
- Foxy Brown (1974)
- Baby Sheba (1975)
- Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)
- Liar, Liar (1997)
- Puss In Boots (2012)
- Takers (2010)
March 4
- Lucy and Desi (2022)
- The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1
- Upload (2022): Season 2
March 5
- Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4
March 10
Harina (2022)
March 25
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1