Prime Video: Every New TV Show and Movie Coming in March 2022

Prime Video

It's a pretty quiet one for Prime Video this month, in terms of volume at least. What can you look forward to? Well the second season of Upload, the sci-fi comedy drama thing about people uploading themselves into an afterlife, is coming. As is The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which is an animated spin-off of the very popular (and good) show The Boys.

Here's everything coming to Prime Video in March 2022.

March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie's (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

March 4

Lucy and Desi (2022)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

Upload (2022): Season 2

March 5

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

March 10

Harina (2022)

March 25

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1