Presidents Day kitchen deals: A $70 AeroGarden, $50 Le Creuset bakeware set and more

In normal times, Presidents Day might mean jetting out of town or gathering with family for the long weekend. While much of that is on hold until the pandemic scrams, we can still count on those sweet Presidents Day savings to take advantage of. The hottest limited-run sales include major deals on kitchen appliances, gadgets and cookware. We've found the best of the best.

Presidents Day weekend has traditionally been a great time to snag kitchen and home sales and that's certainly true this year. Big online retailers like Wayfair, Macy's and Best Buy are leading the charge and, so far, we're seeing not-to-be-missed bargains on top kitchen brands such as Le Creuset, AeroGarden, NutriBullet and more. Prices are already slashed and some of our favorite kitchen gear is ripe for the gettin'. Here are some of the very best kitchen deals for Presidents Day weekend so far.

NutriBullet These little blenders pack a serious punch. Use code PRESIDENTS from Feb. 12-16 for 20% off the entire inventory of small blenders. That includes the NutriBullet Pro for just $72 -- normally $90. It's one of the brand's most popular models and is now available in five new matte colors exclusively on NutriBullet's website.

AeroGarden If you're looking to try your thumb at an indoor garden, let me tell you they couldn't be easier to operate and the results have been great in the few I've tried. This sleek and streamlined AeroGarden Sprout will house three plant pods -- herbs are probably best for a garden this size -- with LED grow lights and a pump for oxygenation. Use code GROWLOVE at checkout for 30% off the indoor smart garden.

Walmart The Ninja Mega Blender system is exactly that. Mega. In addition to the enormous 72-ounce blending jar and two personal blender cups, it comes with a 64-ounce bowl for mixing dough or chopping vegetables. It can do a whole lot more than most blenders and it's down $40 right now.

Tineco This Tineco model is not the brand's most powerful so I wouldn't recommend it for a large, high-traffic home, but it's perfect for an apartment or smaller house. I've used it and love how light and manageable it is. Plus, the Hero couldn't be easier to use, empty and clean.

Tramontina It's February, and if you don't yet have a Dutch oven, it's really time to change that. This Tramontina cast-iron enameled number will be your go-to for stews, sauces, braises, sourdough and a whole lot more. With a 6-quart capacity, you'll be able to cook enough fall-off-the-bone grub for the whole gang.

Le Creuset Le Creuset's sturdy ceramic baking dishes are down from $70, ready to be filled with vegetables to roast and lasagnas to bake.

Sur La Table Jump on the Le Creuset bandwagon with a colorful enameled cast iron skillet, painted in bold reds, yellows, blues and greens. It's built to handle even the toughest of tasks, from searing steaks to baking cornbread in the oven.