Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

Without question, Barack Obama is the first president of the social media generation.

But on Friday, he and first lady Michelle Obama will relinquish their @POTUS and @FLOTUS Twitter handles, respectively, along with other presidential social media accounts, as Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, move into the White House.

With Trump being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, the White House said it has a digital transition plan in place. It's collecting all of the @POTUS tweets and putting them under a Twitter handle, @POTUS44, thus allowing Trump to claim the plain @POTUS Twitter account -- and the 13 million followers that come with it. The first lady's Twitter account has more than 6.5 million followers.

"While much of the digital transition is unprecedented in the United States, the peaceful transition of power is not. There are some important principles we can work from," said Kori Schulman, President Obama's outgoing deputy chief digital officer.

You can now search through the Obama Administration's eight years of tweets, GIFs, Facebook posts, Instagram images and other social media offerings under the Obama White House Social Media Archive.

The archive, hosted by platform ArchiveSocial, contains more than 250,000 posts, photos and videos shared by more than 100 official White House social media accounts. Also, all of the Obama-related social media will be stored by the National Archives and Records Administration, available for public access.

The transition leaves Trump, who has more than 46 million followers across social media, with two Twitter accounts -- and the potential for twice the epic tweetstorms.

Acknowledging the unprecedented role social media played in his campaign and his upset victory over heavily favored Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, Trump told The Times of London earlier this week that he's holding onto his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, which has more than 20 million followers alone.

"The tweeting, I thought I'd do less of it, but I'm covered so dishonestly by the press," he said, noting he can tweet out his points quickly. "I can go bing bing bing... and they put it on [as breaking news]."

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

A Twitter spokesman declined to comment on whether it provides special security features for White House accounts, but said the social network often gives tips about account security to its high-profile users.

Perhaps that's what Dan Scavino, a Trump senior adviser and social media director, was doing when he tweeted after meeting with Twitter officials on Jan. 9

With all of this chatter about transition, it's now showtime for Trump.

First published Oct. 31, 2016.

Updated Jan. 20 at 7:43 a.m. PT: Added recent comments from Trump and other background information.



