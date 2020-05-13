Save $50 on a smokeless indoor electric grill for dad

PowerXL

If you scan the reviews for PowerXL's Smokeless Electric Grill you'll soon see that people who bought it are pleased with their investment. That's good news, but equally exciting is that the popular electric indoor-outdoor grill is currently on sale at Best Buy, marked down $60 to just $70 today.

Whether you're an apartment dweller with no outdoor space or the type of grill master who likes your burgers with grill marks all year round -- no matter the weather -- this smokeless grill is a smart buy. The PowerXL features grill plates but also a smooth griddle surface, excellent for breakfast foods such as eggs, home fries and flapjacks. The grill heats up to 450 Fahrenheit through a safe LED temperature control. The grates are nonstick and dishwasher safe.

Read more: Best portable grill for 2020: Top small gas, charcoal, electric and more compared

For a no-fuss, no-nonsense toaster that actually works, this Bella two-slice extra-wide toaster is as good a deal as you'll find on the web. It's under $10 for today only. Dig deeper and you won't find many bells or whistles but you will find a toaster that does its job, as evidenced by more than 170 mostly-positive reviews.