Idaho Potato Commission

If your love language includes phrases like "starchy tuber" and "deep fryer," then the Idaho Potato Commission knows exactly what you need for Valentine's Day this year: Frites by Idaho, a perfume that smells like french fries.

The commission, which is on a mission to promote potatoes grown in Idaho, announced the perfume this week, describing it as a limited-edition fragrance made from "distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils." It comes in an appropriately fancy looking 1.7-ounce crystalline bottle.

IPC put the perfume up for sale on its website for $1.89 and promptly sold out, but don't cry into your ketchup just yet. An Instagram contest to win one of the bottles is still active through Feb. 13.

If you managed to snag one of the bottles, you might be in for a bit of a fulfillment headache. IPC noted that high demand could cause shipping delays of 4-6 weeks. So what are you going to give your sweetheart on Feb. 14 while you wait? How about a giant pantsless plush anthropomorphic potato?

Romance is alive and well and it smells like something you'd dig out of the ground, slice up and dunk into hot oil. If that's not love, then I don't know what is.