Amazon's two-day Prime Day event is officially over, but you can still pick up some deals on Apple products, including Airpods, the entry-level iPad and various generations of Apple Watch, though only certain color options are available. You may find some of these prices at other online retailers.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
We've seen the entry-level iPad at this price before ($250), but it's about the lowest it gets. The 128GB model is also on sale: it's $329, or $100 off.
Amazon had the previous-generation Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169 for the 38mm Space Gray version ($110 off) and $199/229 for the Space Gray/Silver Aluminum 42mm version ($110/80 off). These models have GPS but no cellular. Now only the 42mm Silver Aluminum is on sale and available for $229.
Initially limited to Best Buy, Amazon has joined in on discounting the latest version of the Apple Watch. The Series 4 is now at least $50 off for either the 40mm and 44mm versions of the smartwatch, which traditionally start at $399 (40mm aluminum GPS) or $429 (44mm aluminum GPS). The discount applies to a variety of models including those with cellular connectivity or more premium stainless steel casings.
Amazon has both versions of the latest 2019 AirPods still on sale. The model with the wireless charging case is $170 or $29 off, while the version with the standard case is $145 or $14 off. You can order them but they won't be shipped until July 24th.
Beats popular on-ear wireless headphone, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless was on sale $140 or $55 off its regular price of $195 (its list price is higher but Amazon has been selling it for $195). Now it's $160. Available in matte black only. Not a great deal, but it's still on sale.
This deal is still on but if you order now, the headphones won't ship till August 18.
If you don't want to spend a bundle on Beats headphones (yes, Beats is owned by Apple), this a good deal on the Beats EP. It's a wired on-ear headphone (no Bluetooth), but it sounds quite good for an on-ear headphone. The white version is $65, while other colors cost slightly more.
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
Discuss: Post-Prime Day 2019 Apple deals: 32GB iPad from $249, $30 off AirPods, Apple Watch discounts
