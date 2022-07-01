WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Appeals Extradition to US

Julian Assange appealed his extradition from the UK on Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal. The WikiLeaks founder filed two appeals to the country's high court, which will decide whether to hear the appeals.

He's wanted in the US on espionage charges and also faces an 18 count indictment for accusations of hacking into military bases and publishing classified information about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. In June, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved an order to extradite Assange.

Assange's appeal to extradition signifies a prolonged delay in his arrival to the US where he will contest his charges. This also means that any decision the Biden administration makes on Assange's trial will be delayed as well, the Journal noted.

WikiLeaks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.