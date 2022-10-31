When Does Early Voting End? The Deadlines for Every State

Early voting has opened in most states for residents ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. But some deadlines are coming up this week to vote early in person. Election Day is still eight days away, but already more than 20 million ballots have been cast.

Some states, like Michigan and Illinois, started letting residents vote early in September. Others, however, like Alabama, are not offering early voting this year. Note that some counties in your state may not offer early voting, so it's best to check with your local election office.

Also, if you're not sure if you're registered to vote, here's how to check and everything you need to bring with you to your polling place. Here's when early voting starts and ends for your state.