Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

War in Ukraine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will virtually address members of Congress this Wednesday, March 16.

"As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Pelosi and Schumer wrote in a letter to members of Congress.

Zelenskyy's virtual speech will only be open in person to members of Congress at an auditorium inside the Capitol Visitor Center, but a livestream will be available for the public to watch.

On Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine in what Zelenskyy has described as a "war against the whole of Europe." The US, UK and EU have imposed substantial sanctions against Russia, many Western companies have ceased operations there and more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled their country as Russian forces have bombarded cities and other targets.

How to Watch Zelenskyy's Remarks to Congress

Zelenskyy is scheduled to virtually address members of Congress on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

The address is expected to be carried by major news networks, as well as C-SPAN. There will also be a livestream for the public to watch, according to Pelosi's office.

We'll update this story when the livestream is available.