Julian Assange Asks UK High Court to Cancel Extradition to US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reportedly filed new appeals against his extradition from the UK on Thursday. Two appeals were filed to the country's High Court, reported the The Wall Street Journal, citing lawyers for Assange. The court will decided whether to hear the appeals.

Assange is wanted in the US on espionage charges. He also faces an 18-count indictment accusing him of conspiring to hack military databases to publish classified information about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. In June, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved an order to extradite Assange.

Assange's appeals are likely to delay his arrival in the US, where he will contest his charges. This also means any decision the Biden administration makes on a possible trial will be delayed as well, the Journal noted.

WikiLeaks didn't respond to a request for comment. Earlier this month, after the extradition order was approved, Wikileaks said it would continue the fight to return Assange to his family and to "regain freedom of expression for us all."