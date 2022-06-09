How to Watch Jan. 6 Committee's First Primetime Public Hearing

The US House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will hold a public hearing Thursday evening to reveal some of Its findings to the American public for the first time.

Formed nearly a year ago, the committee has been investigating the circumstances behind Capitol riot and those who influenced the more than 800 people criminally charged in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win.

The House of Representatives approved the creation of the committee by a vote of 222-190 on June 30, 2021.

The committee will begin to reveal its findings at the hearing Thursday, the first of eight planned for June.

🗓️ Thursday, June 9th at 8:00pm



The Select Committee will hold a hearing to provide the American people with a summary of our findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 2, 2022

When does the Jan. 6 committee public hearing start?

The hearing starts on Thursday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch it?

The hearing will be available live on C-SPAN and the Jan. 6 Committee's YouTube channel. ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, MSNBC, CNN and Fox Business will also air the hearing. Fox News, however, will instead continue with its original programming, according to Vanity Fair.

What will the committee reveal on June 9?

The committee tweeted on June 2 that the hearing will include a summary of its findings "about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

Since its formation, the committee has interviewed not only rioters at the Capitol that day but also members of former President Donald Trump's family, members of his administration and Republican members of Congress.

When is the next Jan. 6 committee hearing?

The public hearing on Thursday is the first of eight planned for June, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, committee chairman and a Democrat from Mississippi. The committee has yet to provide a schedule for the rest of the hearings.