Election Day 2022: This Year's Key Contests

Voters across the country are heading to the polls Tuesday to pick new leaders for both state and federal offices. Experts say who comes out on top could have a tremendous impact on the country's long-term direction including the 2024 presidential contest.

Most notably, in 36 states, voters will elect a governor, while 30 have races for attorney general, and 27 are picking a secretary of state. All three of these offices have some say over how their states hold elections.

That's key because about 35 of those candidates running on the Republican tickets continue to buy into the "Big Lie," the baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen through some kind of fictitious voter fraud.

It's the people pushing those claims, despite any evidence to back them up, that have local elections officials worried about the safety of themselves and their voters. Meanwhile, voting-rights advocates are geared up to respond to possible acts of voter intimidation and suppression.

On the federal level, voters will elect representatives to fill two-year terms in the US House of Representatives, and 34 of the Senate's 100 seats are up for grabs. If the Republican Party were to pick up enough seats in either chamber, it would shift the balance of power in Congress.

Throw in the 132 statewide ballot measures covering major issues like abortion rights and recreational marijuana and that makes for a busy day at the polls in most of the country.

Here's a quick look at today's key races around the country and how their outcomes could affect the residents of their states, as well as the country as a whole.

Key statewide races

You might think that who gets elected as Arizona's next governor would have little consequence for the rest of the country, even less so who gets to be that state's next secretary of state or attorney general. That's not the case this year.

In Arizona, all three of the Republican candidates for those offices are 2020 election deniers and have said that they would not have signed off on their state's 2020 results if they had been in office at the time. Those statements put into question what the trio, if elected, might do in 2024 if they don't like the results.

Arizona isn't the only state where election deniers are shooting for state-office hat tricks. Michigan and Alabama also have election denier Republicans running in all three of their contests.

Overall, there are election deniers running for at least one of these three offices in 30 states, according to the nonpartisan group States United. How many will get elected is up to voters.

House and Senate up for grabs

As midterm elections do, this one will determine the balance of power in Congress for the next two years.

The Republican Party is widely expected to pick up seats in the House where the Democrats currently have a 220-212 majority with three vacancies.

It's not unusual for the party holding the presidency to lose seats in the midterms. The question is how many and whether the Republicans will be able to gain enough to take control.

In the Senate, which is essentially split 50-50 because the independent Sens. Bernie Sanders and Angus King caucus with the Democrats, it's anyone's guess what will happen.

Experts are keeping an eye on a handful of the 43 seats up for grabs. In Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, Republican TV personality Mehmet Oz is facing off against Democrat John Fetterman in an open-seat race. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces a challenge from Herschel Walker, a former All-Pro running back for the Dallas Cowboys.

Both races are considered by pollsters to be dead heats. Other states with tight races include Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Key ballot proposals

Abortion and marijuana are on the ballot in several states.

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade in June, five states have initiatives on the ballot related to abortion rights, the most in a single election cycle.

Voters in Kentucky and Montana will vote on proposals that would further restrict abortion access, while amendments in California, Vermont and Michigan would codify abortion rights in the state constitution.

Meanwhile, voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis use.

In Colorado, which legalized adult-use marijuana in 2012, a new proposal would decriminalize the possession, growing and use of "magic mushrooms" and other plant-based psychedelics. Their sale would still be illegal.