Biden Signs Two Bills to Enhance Government Cybersecurity

President Joe Biden signed three bills into new law Tuesday, two of which addressed government cybersecurity, according to a White House press release.

Bill S. 1097, titled the "Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021," establishes a rotational program within the Federal Cyber Workforce.

Bill S. 2520, titled the "State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act of 2021," will require the Department of Homeland Security to increase collaboration with lower levels of government, including state, local, tribal and territorial.

The two bills join a number of other efforts by the Biden administration to bolster cybersecurity. The president recently oversaw the creation of a cybersecurity bureau and cybersecurity review board, and signed an executive order intended to improve cybersecurity following the Colonial Pipeline hack in 2021.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.