Apple, Google, Other Tech Giants Urge Texas to Drop Anti-Transgender Legislation

Jon Hicks/Getty Images

More than 60 companies, including tech giants Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Salesforce, signed an open letter calling for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other lawmakers to abandon an order that equates gender-affirming medical care for transgender children to child abuse.

The letter, published in a full page ad in the Dallas Morning News on Friday, calls for an end to "efforts to write discrimination into law and policy." It was organized in partnership with LGBTQ+ civil rights group Human Rights Campaign.

"The recent attempt to criminalize a parent for helping their transgender child access medically necessary, age-appropriate healthcare in the state of Texas goes against the values of our companies," reads the open letter. "This policy creates fear for employees and their families, especially those with transgender children, who might now be faced with choosing to provide the best possible medical care for their children but risk having those children removed by child protective services for doing so."

In February, Abbott directed state agencies to investigate claims of children receiving gender-affirming medical care. The order also requires medical professionals and teachers to report children receiving care or face "criminal penalties."

The move drew swift backlash from civil rights groups and medical organizations. The American Medical Association supports "patient-led" gender-affirming care and has said attempts by states to prohibit care for minors patients are "inappropriate and harmful."

Apple CEO Tim Cook also spoke out about the issue in a tweet on Thursday. "As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth," Cook wrote. "I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them."

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 11, 2022

Other companies that signed the letter include Box, Capital One, Cisco, Corning, Dropbox, Electronic Arts, Gearbox, IBM, Ikea, Johnson & Johnson, Patreon, PayPal, Pinterest, Shutterstock, SXSW, Unilever, VMWare, Yahoo and Yelp.