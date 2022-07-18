Anthony Fauci to Retire by End of Biden's Term, Report Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's leading infectious disease expert, will retire from government by the end of President Joe Biden's current term in early 2025, according to Politico.

When asked whether he feels a sense of obligation to continue to aid in America's COVID-19 response, Fauci explained that he didn't plan to stay in office until the disease is eliminated. "If somebody says, 'You'll leave when we don't have COVID anymore,' then I will be 105. I think we're going to be living with this," said the president's chief medical adviser.

Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. In that role, he has advised seven presidents and aided multiple public health crises, including Ebola, Zika virus, HIV and AIDS, as well as coronavirus.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.