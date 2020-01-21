Pokemon: The First Movie's CG remake is hitting Netflix this month

Netflix

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee were reimagined versions of Pokemon Yellow and, after launching on the Nintendo Switch in 2018, have together sold over 11 million copies. So why not remake more Pokemon titles and hope for the best, eh?

Enter Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back -- Evolution. It's a remake of 1998's Pokemon: The First Movie. But while the 1998 film uses the anime's cartoon style, 2020's Mewtwo Strikes Back is all CG. It differs from Detective Pikachu, in which the Pokemon look more realistic. Think a Pokemon movie if it was produced by DreamWorks.

In the trailer above you'll see Ash, Misty, Brock, Pikachu, Squirtle, Mewtwo, Team Rocket and more, all remade with the latest CG technology for your viewing pleasure. The story revolves around Mewtwo, an uber-powerful, man-made Pokemon, and its army of clone Pokemon. The film debuted in Japan last July, but hasn't been available for English-speaking audiences until now.

Mewtwo Strikes Back -- Evolution will stream on Netflix from Feb. 27. It follows exciting news that Pokemon Sword and Shield, released on the Switch in November, will get two big expansion packs in 2020. These expansion packs bring new (old) Pokemon to capture, and new boss trainers to beat.