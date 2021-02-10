Pokemon assures fans more trading cards are coming soon amid shortage

Getty Images

Pokemon on Wednesday said it's working to quickly print more trading cards after high demand and shipping constraints have impacted availability. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary, which has no doubt led to greater demand.

"In situations where there is limited availability, we are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to support this increased demand," the company said in a blog post. "Reprinted products are expected to be available at retailers as soon as possible."

The company says it's also amping up production for new Pokemon TCG expansions coming in the future, in order to increase product availability when they come out. "We will continue to reprint the products to replenish stock at retailers as soon as possible," the company added.