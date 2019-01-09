Poacher hunts for love on Bumble, finds game warden seeking justice

Enlarge Image Oklahoma Game Wardens

Oh deer. A potential date turned into a bust when a boast about a buck tipped off a game warden to some bad behavior.

Oklahoma game warden Cannon Harrison connected with a hunting enthusiast using the dating app Bumble. He got into a conversation with an eligible bachelorette, who was eager to tell him how she "just shot a bigo buck" and was pretty happy about it.

The Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page shared Harrison's Bumble chat, saying, "as game wardens our personal lives are often blurred into our professional lives."

Harrison asked if she shot the buck with a bow, to which she replied, "Well we don't need to talk about that." She told Harrison she killed the animal during an archery-only season for antlered deer.

To make matters worse, the woman also admitted to using a spotlight. Shining a bright light at a deer causes it to freeze. The practice is banned by Oklahoma's hunting regulations.

Game wardens went to the woman's property and gathered all the evidence they needed to make the case. She had mentioned killing the deer on her ranch and shared the location.

Harrison also shared some photos of the aftermath of the poaching, one of which Facebook covered up for showing graphic content. The woman pled guilty and paid multiple fines.

There are a few lessons to be learning from this dating disaster. Mainly, don't hunt illegally. Also, don't share your suspicious activity with a stranger you met on a dating app, which is easy if you don't break the law in the first place.