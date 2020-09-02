PlayStation Essentials Sale: 7 discounted PS4 games to buy now

Deal Savings Price









Sarah Tew/CNET

August saw Sony put a sweet Under $20 sale on its PlayStation Store, but something even better has taken its place. Well, two things have taken its place: A PS4 Essentials sale and an Under $15 sale.

Hundreds of games are discounted, and many of them are absolutely worth your time. The sale ends Sept. 17. Scroll down to see our picks of discounted games you should play now.

Naughty Dog An easy sell. The Last of Us Part 2 was arguably 2020's most anticipated game, so it may be the highest praise to simply say that it lived up to expectations. It's a long game, weighing in at just under 30 hours, but one that makes careful use of that time to tell a memorable tale. After launching back in June, it's $10 off until Sept. 17.

Rockstar Games In terms of best bang for buck, Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition may be the best deal on this list. You'll get several dozens of hours out of the main story and easily over 100 if you're looking to see everything there is to see. The Special Edition comes with a bunch of cosmetic goodies, as well as an extra Bank Robbery mission.

Kojima Productions Will you like Death Stranding? That's a difficult question to answer. This is a game that you experience as much as play, and consists mostly of walking. Over 30 hours of walking. But a bizarre story and several creative gameplay mechanics that tie you to other players, it's quintessential Kojima. It's 25% off until Sept. 17.

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC Celebrate the PlayStation 4's twilight by playing one of its best games, God of War. Half sequel and half reboot, this 2018 game takes a look at Kratos' life as a single dad -- and includes a lot of killing monsters, naturally. Based in Norse mythology, rather than the Greek origins of the first three games, this is one you need to play.

Sony Spider-Man is the best super hero game since Batman: Arkham City. Released as a PS4 exclusive in 2018, its expanded Game of the Year Edition is 50% off until Sept. 17. It's good timing too, with Spider-Man: Miles Morales expected to launch later this year on the PlayStation 5.

Warner Bros. Interactive Speaking of Batman, you can get the remastered collection of Arkham Asylum and Arkham City in the Return to Arkham package for just $10 until Sept. 17.