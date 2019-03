Getty Images

Pinterest has filed to go public.

On Friday, the social bookmarking site filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. Pinterest will list on the New York Stock Exchange using the ticker symbol PINS.

Pinterest, which was founded in 2010, says it has more than 250 million monthly active users. Despite efforts to attract more men to the site, about two thirds of those users are female, according to the filing. The company says it generated more than $755 million in revenue and had a net loss of $63 million in 2018. It joins other companies expected to issue initial public offerings, including Airbnb, Uber and Slack.

Pinterest declined to comment on the filing.