Pinterest adds fresh note and date options for boards

Pinterest

With people continuing to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pinterest has broadened its board organization options to help you plan for virtual events. The social networking site added board notes for stuff like to-do lists or ingredients that you can pull up when you shop for groceries.

Other fresh features include the ability to add dates to boards, so you can monitor projects. Also new are the automatic grouping of Pins into sections and suggested board section templates.

Read more: The best cheap Windows laptops and Chromebooks you can get now under $500

These features started rolling out globally on desktop browsers, iOS and Android on Wednesday, so you should see them soon.

Pinterest, which previously added a Today tab for daily trending topics, noted that it'd seen a 60% increase in the number of boards created last month (compared to April 2019) and a 50% jump in the creation of boards for virtual activities between March and April.