Pinterest adds first Black board member amid allegations of discrimination

Pinterest

Pinterest on Monday appointed Andrea Wishom, president at Skywalker Holdings and former executive at Harpo Productions, to its board of directors. Her appointment comes as Pinterest faces allegations of racial and gender discrimination.

Wishom is the lifestyle-focused social network's first Black board member and third female board member. Wishom said in a release she's interested in CEO Ben Silbermann's "vision of having a new type of conversation between employees and the board," adding that she's committed to "listening and sharing my perspective and providing guidance as Pinterest continues to make positive strides forward."

Pinterest employees last week planned a virtual walkout following accusation of gender discrimination and retaliation brought by former COO Francoise Brougher. In a lawsuit filed Aug. 11, Brougher said rampant discrimination and misogyny permeates Pinterest.

In June, two former Pinterest employees, both black women, said they experienced racial discrimination and faced retaliation after raising concerns about unfair pay in the workplace.