Not only did Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters refuse to let Facebook use one of the band's songs, but the musician had some heated words for the site's founder Mark Zuckerberg. The company recently offered "a huge, huge amount of money" to use the 1979 classic Another Brick in the Wall Part 2 in an Instagram ad, but Waters wasn't selling. (Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012.)

"And the answer is, 'Fuck you. No fuckin' way,'" Waters said. "I only mention that, because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything ... I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg."

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

You can hear Waters react in the following video clip, filmed at a pro-Julian Assange event. Assange, founder of whistleblowing platform WikiLeaks, is wanted in the US on espionage charges and is currently in prison in London. As CNET's Katie Collins reported, pressure is mounting from the UK for the US to rescind its demand for Assange's extradition.

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

Waters went on to say Zuckerberg's goals openly conflict with the message of the song. The request praises Another Brick in the Wall Part 2, saying that "the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today."

Which Waters agrees with, but the musician says, "and yet, they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is."

Waters also got a dig in at FaceMash, the hot-or-not-style-rating site Zuckerberg started at Harvard that eventually evolved into Facebook.

"How did this little prick who started off by saying, 'She's pretty, we'll give her a 4 out of 5, she's ugly, we'll give her a 1,' how the ... did he get any power?" the musician said. "And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world."