Pick up a new skill with these deals from Coursera, Udemy, Rosetta Stone and more

You're stuck at home -- why not try learning a new skill? Whether you're a parent trying to home school the little ones, someone trying to take their career to the next level or you've simply ran out of things to watch on Netflix, we can all take advantage of these great deals from popular self-learning sites like Udemy, Coursera, EdX and Rosetta Stone.

Udemy's Flash Sale: Courses from $11.99

Develop new skills without setting foot in a classroom and learn from Udemy's extensive catalog of over 100,00 video courses. Score big discounts from their rotating flash sale with classes starting from $12. Example deals include this entire MBA in 1 Course, launch your Tik Tok career with the Adobe Premiere Pro for Beginners or get this complete Python Bootcamp instead.

Coursera: 7 day trial for Individual, 14 day for businesses

Brush up your resume or prepare for that next job promotion with classes from leading universities and companies like Google, IBM and Stanford. Best of all you can do for free with the Coursera 7 Day trial. Own a business? Try Coursera Enterprise for your employees risk-free with their 14 day refund guarantee.

EdX: Free AP classes or save up to 15% on Verified Course

Founded by The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, Edx is a nonprofit learning platform featuring live and self-paced online courses from over 140 schools and private corporations including MIT, Harvard and UC Berkeley. Offerings range from free Advanced Placement courses, College Prep for High School students all the way up to Master's Degree classes. Get 15% off Verified Course Enrollment with the code EDXWELCOME.

ABCmouse: 30 day trial or $5 per month for 2 months

Designed for kids age 2 to 8, ABCmouse ($9.95/month) offers home-learning solutions designed by education professionals to make sure that children are getting the knowledge they need in the best way possible. Try it free for 30 days or save when you sign up for the 2 months plan ($5/month) and annual subscription for $60.

Skillshare: 2 months premium free, or 3 months for $1

If you are the creative type and looking to learn by completing projects and interacting with instructors, try out classes with a focus on the creative arts, design, lifestyle, technology and more. Skillshare offers both free classes and a premium subscription (regularly $15/month). You can try out premium free for 2 months or purchase 3 months for $0.99 with code makeuseof16 -- just make sure you cancel otherwise it becomes a yearly membership. Pair their Photoshop classes with the Adobe's Students and Teacher 60% off Creative Cloud discount, too.

Rosetta Stone: 2-year plan for $6 per month

Rosetta Stone's system will have you speaking and understanding new languages with short, interactive, and portable lessons that can fit into any busy schedule. Deals ranges from the 3-month plan ($12/month), 1-year ($8/month), 2-year ($6/month) and even a lifetime subscription for $199.

Babbel: 50% off 3 months plan

Prepare for your (eventual) post-quarantine vacation by taking advantage of Babbel's 50% off deal when you subscribe to their 3 month plan ($8.50/month) or an even lower $5.19/month when you commit to a full year .

