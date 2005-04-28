Photos: Renaissance robots

An employee of Japanese robot maker "tmsuk" displays the company's "Roborior" during a Monday experiment of the robot's remote control abilities between London and Tokyo using 3G mobile communication technology. Roborior is equipped with NTT DoCoMo's FOMA mobile phone system to communicate through video phone. Tmsuk plans to introduce the robot to the Japanese market with an expected price of 280,000 yen (about $2,667).

Credit: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty