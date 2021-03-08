Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, marries science teacher

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist who divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, has wed Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett. It's not clear exactly when the couple got married, but Jewett shared the news in a blog post on The Giving Pledge website on Saturday.

"In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others," wrote Jewett, who joined Scott in a pledge to donate most of her fortune to philanthropic efforts.

Scott finalized her divorce from Bezos in April 2019, gaining 4% of Amazon's stock as part of the split. The 4% stake made Scott one of Amazon's four biggest shareholders and one of the world's 30 richest people, worth about $36 billion. Since her divorce, Scott has given away more than $4 billion to hundreds of organizations, she wrote in a post on Medium in December 2020.

Last month, Amazon announced that Bezos would be stepping down as CEO of the online retail giant later this year, turning over the reins to the longtime Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy. Bezos, who will executive chairman of Amazon, is expected to step away from day-to-day operations, which will presumably give him time to focus on other pursuits, including his aerospace company Blue Origin.

News of Scott's marriage was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal.