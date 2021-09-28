Pfizer submits data to FDA on COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11

Sarah Tew / CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Data on the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine's effectiveness in children ages 5 to 11 has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration, the company said Tuesday. While the company must still formally submit an application for emergency authorization, it's the latest step toward getting younger kids vaccinated against COIVD-19.

Pfizer-BioNTech previously released the results of the trial, which included 2,268 children, two-thirds of whom were given a lesser dose than that given to people aged 12 and up. The group was given two doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart, and were compared to others receiving a saltwater placebo.

"Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine. We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and CEO, said in a Sept. 20 release.

The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization. As some states see record numbers of cases, unvaccinated people have accounted for nearly all the hospitalizations and deaths -- over 97% as of July. With kids returning to classrooms, COVID-19 cases in children have also been "exceptionally high," according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, noting that Thursday marked the "fifth consecutive week with over 200,000 child cases added."

Pfizer plans to make a formal submission for Emergency Use Authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in kids 5 to 11 in the US in the "coming weeks." The company will also make submissions the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities around the world.