Petition calls on Netflix to cancel Amazon Prime's 'blasphemous' Good Omens

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition by the Return to Order campaign demanding the series Good Omens be removed from Netflix. The trouble is the show is streamed on Amazon Prime.

The petition, which surpassed its original goal of 15,000 signatures, calls the show a mockery of religion for depicting "God as a tyrant and the Devil as being good." The Christian group found an issue with other aspects of the show -- God being voiced by a woman, the portrayal of the Antichrist as a normal kid, the four riders of the apocalypse as a biker gang and more.

The group behind the campaign, The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, didn't immediately respond for comment.

Good Omens, an adaptation of the 1990 comic fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, is a six-episode miniseries on Amazon Prime. The show stars David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Martin Sheen as the angel Aziraphale.

Amazon and Netflix didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.