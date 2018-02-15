Peter Thiel considered leaving Facebook's board: report

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Peter Thiel talked about resigning from Facebook's Board of Directors as political tensions between the venture capitalist and Silicon Valley continue to boil.

A Wall Street Journal report noted that Thiel had strained relationships with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, who also serves on the board. The two had disputes over Thiel's support for President Trump, according to the article.

In a leaked email obtained by the New York Times last August, Hastings wrote to Thiel, "I'm so mystified by your endorsement of Trump for our President, that for me it moves from 'different judgment' to 'bad judgment.'" Hastings criticized Thiel's support, calling it "catastrophically bad judgment" and "not what anyone wants in a fellow board member" in the email.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder, then confronted Hastings and Thiel, concerned that one of them had leaked the email to the public, the Journal reported.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

Sources close to Thiel told the Journal he decided to stay on the board because he felt he could still help the company.

Thiel had been an early backer for Facebook, investing $500,000 in the social network in 2004, right when it started. He's been on the board since 2005.