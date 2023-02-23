People Lost Nearly $8.8 Billion to Scams in 2022

Consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud last year, the Federal Trade Commission said Thursday, a jump of more than 30% over 2021.

The majority of the 2.4 million fraud reports it received were linked to imposter scams (where $2.6 billion was lost), the FTC noted, with online shopping scams and prize-related fraud coming in second and third.

Most of the money -- $3.8 billion -- was lost in investment scams, which was the fourth most reported category. Fraudsters apparently saw huge opportunity in this area in 2022, since consumers only reported losing $1.8 billion to investments in 2021.

The data come from the FTC's Consumer Sentinel Network, a database that gets reports directly from consumers, law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members and nonprofit organizations.