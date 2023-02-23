AI-Drawn Comic Book in Trouble In Facebook Jail? Meta Will Explain Why Spotify's AI DJ ChatGPT, Dall-E FAQ Historic Snowstorm Brain Surgery 3,000 Years Ago 'Glass Onion' Director Commentary 7 Ways to Make Friends as an Adult
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
News

People Lost Nearly $8.8 Billion to Scams in 2022

More than $3.8 billion vanished in investment scams, the FTC says.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
cash-money-fan-varied-orange-pyramid.png
The FTC reported a 30% jump in consumer fraud reports from 2021 to 2022.
Zooey Liao/CNET

Consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud last year, the Federal Trade Commission said Thursday, a jump of more than 30% over 2021. 

The majority of the 2.4 million fraud reports it received were linked to imposter scams (where $2.6 billion was lost), the FTC noted, with online shopping scams and prize-related fraud coming in second and third. 

Most of the money -- $3.8 billion -- was lost in investment scams, which was the fourth most reported category. Fraudsters apparently saw huge opportunity in this area in 2022, since consumers only reported losing $1.8 billion to investments in 2021.

The data come from the FTC's Consumer Sentinel Network, a database that gets reports directly from consumers, law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members and nonprofit organizations.