People are reviewing Antony Blinken's original 'wonk rock' tunes

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Elections 2020

Antony Blinken, who was nominated for secretary of state Monday by President-elect Joe Biden, has an interesting side project. Blinken, 58, who was deputy secretary of state under former President Barack Obama, has a band, Ablinken, with original songs called Lip Service and Patience available on Spotify.

In a 2018 tweet, Blinken called his music "wonk rock," and in a tweet from October, he revealed his guitar choice, a Martin.

For those who like wonk rock check out and follow ABlinken on Spotify. Some original songs from many years back but just recorded. https://t.co/lVO7GhkuXC — Antony Blinken (@ABlinken) June 23, 2018

It’s a Martin. Which I don’t deserve. And mostly blues and rock. Not good enough for bluegrass. https://t.co/WUWgtH1212 — Antony Blinken (@ABlinken) October 18, 2020

Curious music fans were quick to check out Ablinken's tunes and offer reviews on social media.

"Biden's secretary of state nominee has a band that he founded that's based off Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers," wrote one Twitter user. "Honestly it's pretty good. The song Lip Service is like a weird mix of Alan Parsons and Blue Oyster Cult."

Biden's Secretary of State nominee has a band that he founded that based off "Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers." Honestly its pretty good. The song "Lip Service" is like a weird mix of Alan Parsons and Blue Oyster Cult.https://t.co/VK4DAg0k0X — John Haynes ⛰⚖ (@JohntheLib) November 23, 2020

Lip Service is a banging single. I for one am very excited for a new era in American soft power featuring music, media and the arts as leaders in our diplomatic efforts once more. — The Proctologist of The Elders of Zion (@Zio_conspirator) November 23, 2020

Important addendum: Blinken was in Coalition of the Willing, the DOD party band, with ex-Steely Dan guitarist turned Raytheon lobbyist, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter. https://t.co/2HOwCgHueJ — Jude Webre (@theotherjude) November 23, 2020

Want another fun pop culture fact about Blinken? In 2016, back when he was deputy secretary of state under Obama, he chatted with Sesame Street Muppet Grover about welcoming refugee children. (Grover, in typical Grover form, confused "refugees" with "referees" and thought the UN building was the "un-building.")

This school year, some kids will have new classmates: refugees. @Grover & I discuss how to make them feel welcome in their new communities. pic.twitter.com/gKInM2Ahuw — Antony Blinken (@ABlinken) September 21, 2016

Blinken also has a place in photographic history. He appears fourth from left in the back row of the famous photo showing Obama, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and then-Vice President Joe Biden watching the development of the mission that killed Osama bin Laden.