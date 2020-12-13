Pedro Pascal reacts to 'Brown Eyes' and The Mandalorian's helmet

Disney Plus

The latest episode of The Mandalorian didn't do too much for plot, yet for the first time, we get to see the lone bounty hunter voluntarily take off his helmet. This reveals Pedro Pascal and proves once more the actor doesn't just voice the man in the mask.

Taking off his helmet also earns Mando a new nickname, courtesy of Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr). He jokingly dubs Mando "Brown Eyes," a name Pascal approves of. "Brown Eyes, man. I love it," Pascal said, discussing the latest episode and his upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 with interviewer Jake Hamilton.

At the time, Mando and Mayfield are infiltrating a hidden Imperial rhydonium refinery on Morak. Mando is forced to remove his stormtrooper disguise in order to pass a facial scan. He then retrieves coordinates to Moff Gideon's ship and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.

When asked about what it's like in general wearing Mando's helmet, Pascal said, "There isn't a lot you can see through that helmet. It's tinted and your breath fogs it up pretty quickly."

But Pascal enjoyed wearing Mando's armor and physically working on set in season 2, something he rarely did in season 1.

"But everything that I get to look through in terms of that lens is something, whether it's Amy Sedaris in that wig and the ant creature that she's playing cards with, and of course The Child is probably one of the best acting partners I've ever had."

The next and final episode of season 2 of The Mandalorian hits Disney Plus Dec. 18.