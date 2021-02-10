Pedro Pascal is playing Joel in HBO's upcoming The Last of Us series

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Deadline is reporting that Pedro Pascal has been cast as Joel in HBO's upcoming TV series The Last of Us, based on the video game of the same name.

This follows news that Bella Ramsey, who played Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, has been cast as Ellie.

Pedro Pascal was also part of Game of Thrones, and was most recently seen in The Mandalorian, but also played opposite Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984.

The Last of Us TV project is acquiring quite the star-studded cast. It's set to be written and overseen by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin almogside Neil Druckmann, who was Game Director on both The Last of Us video game, which was released in 2013 and The Last of Us Part II, which was released last year.

The Last of Us video game was a critically acclaimed survival game where you play as Joel, a smuggler who must transport Ellie, a teenage girl across a post-apocalyptic US where order has completely collapsed.

Kantemir Balagov is set to direct the pilot episode.