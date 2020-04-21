Peaky Blinders is getting a prequel game for PS4, Xbox One and Switch

BBC Two

New Peaky Blinders episodes haven't blessed our TV screens since last September and, though we know it's coming, there's no release date for season six just yet. Well, Blinders fans, Tuesday brought good news and bad news. The good news: Peaky Blinders is technically getting a prequel. The bad news: You'll have to be a gamer to appreciate it, since it's not a show. Rather, it's a strategy game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Switch, as revealed by IGN.



The potentially good news: It looks like fun. Though it's not a Grand Theft Auto-style open world -- a Peaky Blinders game made by Rockstar is something I didn't know I wanted until just this moment -- it's a stylish-looking top-down strategy game.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind has you take control of six Shelby family members in Tommy, Arthur, Polly, Ada, Finn and John. Each character has a special ability, like Tommy's threaten, Ada's distraction and Arthur's noted talent for causing a ruckus ("brawling and door kicking" is the game's official name for his skill). You'll use all six Shelby's, and all six of their special abilities, to get through each level.

Developed by Futurlab, the studio behind acclaimed Velocity Ultra and Velocity X2 games, it takes place before the show's first season, according to IGN. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is involved in the project, too.

"There's a point in the show where Tommy Shelby explains he has no concern for the past, nor the future; all he cares about is a crucial moment he calls the soldier's minute," game director James Marsden told IGN. "We designed our game around that idea, allowing the player to plan actions backward and forward in time, choreographing an ensemble cast of characters to synchronize their actions during these crucial moments. The player gets to feel like the smart and sophisticated leader that Tommy is."

Prior to the fifth season of Peaky Blinders airing last year, director Knight said the show would run up to seven seasons and that a post-show film is a strong possibility. Filming for the BBC Two/Netflix hit's sixth season began in January but was halted in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.