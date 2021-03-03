Peak Design hilariously calls out Amazon for bag that looks 'suspiciously' familiar

Peak Designs/Screenshot

AmazonBasics products have been called out in the past for their resemblance to those of competitors sold on Amazon. On Wednesday, photography gear-maker Peak Design released a very funny video doing just that -- specifically noting how closely the AmazonBasics Everyday Sling bag resembles its own Everyday Sling bag, sold on the site previously.

"It looks suspiciously like the Peak Design everyday sling, but you don't have to pay for all those needless bells and whistles," the Peak Design video narrator says, referring to the company's years of research and development, use of recycled materials, lifetime warranty and commitment to fairly paid factory workers and total carbon neutrality. "Instead you just get a bag."

The video then cuts to a "dramatization" of the AmazonBasics team literally tracing the design of the Everyday Sling.

As expected, the prices are quite different: The Peak Design bag costs $100; the Amazon bag costs $21. "Whichever one you buy, you'll get exactly what you pay for," the video narrator says.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video, first noted by Engadget, highlights an issue reported by the Wall Street Journal last year: that Amazon allegedly uses information about the third-party sellers and products on its site to create its own competing products, though this is against its policies. In July, during federal antitrust hearings, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said he "can't guarantee" that Amazon did not use proprietary data to compete with its third-party sellers.