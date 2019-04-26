Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry Leer en español

PayPal agrees to invest $500M in Uber as it extends partnership

It's supported Uber payments since 2013.

Paypal

PayPal is extending its partnership with Uber to the tune of $500 million.

 Getty Images

PayPal on Friday revealed that it'd pump $500 million into Uber as it extends a partnership the companies have maintained since 2013.

As part of the extension, the online payment company will look developing the ride-hailing service's digital wallet.

PayPal boss Dan Schulman mentioned that deal in a LinkedIn post early Friday.

"This is another significant milestone on our journey to be a platform partner of choice, helping to enable global commerce by connecting the world's leading marketplaces and payment networks," he wrote.

Uber didn't immediately respond to request for comment on the PayPal announcement.

Earlier this month, the company's self-driving tech group got a $1 billion investment led by Toyota and it publicly filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential $120 billion initial public offering. On Friday, it set a price range of $44 to $50 a share.

Now playing: Watch this: How to use PayPal in the iOS App Store
1:23
Next Article: Galaxy Fold: The real deal with the screen crease, notch and air gap