Paul McCartney sails the seas in new 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

The Beatles once sang about how they all lived in a yellow submarine. Now Paul McCartney is ending up on the topside of the waves instead -- aboard a pirate ship in the upcoming "Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

On Saturday, the musician shared a photo on Twitter of himself in pirate costume and makeup from the new film.

Disney did not immediately return a request to confirm the role. But Deadline covered McCartney's casting more than a year ago, saying at the time that the musician will appear in an extra scene that was filmed after the rest of the movie was finished.

McCartney's not the first high-profile musician to step aboard the franchise. Rolling Stones founder Keith Richards plays Captain Edward Teague, father of Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow, the star of the franchise. McCartney's role could not be confirmed at press time, though the Internet Movie Database lists him as playing "Jail Guard 2."

The "Pirates" set sail again May 26 in the US and UK, and May 25 in Australia.