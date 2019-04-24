Sen. John Cornyn's official campaign Twitter account got into a brawl Tuesday with comedian Patton Oswalt.
The account for the Republican senator from Texas started posting screenshots of what it called offensive tweets after Oswalt appeared in a video supporting Mary Jennings "MJ" Hegar, a Democrat running against Cornyn.
Over the next several hours, @TeamCornyn and Oswalt went back and forth as the political account tweeted out more censored screenshots of Oswalt's tweets with comments like "Hollywood Hegar & Vulgar Patton. The dynamic duo."
Meanwhile, Oswalt responded with various jabs about Cornyn's age ("you pointless fossil") and called the tweets "unwitting promotion."
Oswalt, Hegar and Cornyn's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Others on Twitters weighed in on interaction, finding it unusual and wondering how it came about, exactly.
Meanwhile, Twitter's been trying to get a handle on issues like harassment on the platform. Tuesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss "protecting the health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 US elections" among other things, a Twitter spokesperson said.
Discuss: Patton Oswalt shows senate campaign why you shouldn't pick a fight on Twitter
