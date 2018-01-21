Patriots-Jaguars memes are all about the quarterbacks

(This post is about a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.)

Sunday's two NFL conference championship games feature three no-name quarterbacks and Tom Brady (and I say this as a lifelong fan of one of the no-name quarterback teams).

Blake Bortles. Nick Foles. Case Keenum. And then there's Brady, with his seven Super Bowl appearances and five wins.

One of these is not like the other... pic.twitter.com/d8am7qVBpQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 15, 2018

There was a sense that perhaps most of the country was rooting for the underdog Jags.

Here’s a look at who America is rooting for in the AFC Championship game pic.twitter.com/XfZkmzreYb — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 21, 2018

Except maybe the refs.

From the second Brady jogged out onto the field and told a camera operator to get "f@#! out the way," fans were watching him closely.

GET OUT OF TOM BRADY’S WAY pic.twitter.com/ttjqC3Lb6V — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2018

Brady's injured hand was the topic of much concern, though as the first half ended, it looked just fine.

Some additional context/information: On Tom Brady, he required more than 10 stitches after sustaining a cut on the inside part of his right throwing hand near the thumb Wednesday, per source. Those at practice described a bloody scene. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 21, 2018

REPORT: In case Tom Brady is at all limited by his hand injury this weekend, the Patriots plan to have extra refs on hand just to make sure the team continues to perform like normal — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 18, 2018

BREAKING: Tom Brady’s hand injury was really just a surgical procedure to add another finger for his sixth Super Bowl ring. pic.twitter.com/d6HCaZUvyd — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) January 21, 2018

LIVE: Tom Brady takes the field for the Patriots without wearing a glove. pic.twitter.com/TjRMICtU77 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 21, 2018

Also, the game saw the return of Brady's gigantic coat, though at first fans thought it might not show up.

Tom Brady’s ridiculously huge coat! Drink 2! — MedicatedWorldPeace (@MedicatedWP) January 21, 2018

Tom Brady's really big, puffy coat = my Sunday aesthetic — Carly Fortunato (@carlynato) January 21, 2018

Tom Brady took off that coat like Bane before be broke Batman's back. This game over for the Jaguars — Thomas Shelby (@KinggChip) January 21, 2018

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles played a solid first half, but fans were all about his alliterative name.

Blake Bortles would be a good name for a cat. #NEvsJAX pic.twitter.com/EBCqb8exc3 — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) January 21, 2018

friendly reminder that blake bortles’ real first name is not actually blake.



its robby. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nqosfl6IYA — james mckenna (@chillhartman) January 21, 2018

Blake Bortles sounds like the name of a YouTuber forced to apologize for doing the Harlem Shake in the Vatican — Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) January 14, 2018

You guys make fun of Blake Bortles for having a dumb name, but this singer's name is Phillip Phillps. — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) January 21, 2018

Stay tuned, fans, it's only half over...

First published Jan. 21, 2018 at 1:53 p.m. PT.

Update 3:07 p.m. PT.: Updated memes at halftime.