Patreon says it won't support accounts promoting QAnon

Getty Images

Membership site Patreon on Thursday shared an update to its policies, stating it would no longer support creator accounts that "advance disinformation promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory." QAnon is a conspiracy theory that began on anonymous message boards and believes US President Donald Trump is fighting a battle against evil.

Patreon says a small number of creators on its platform have supported QAnon through their work. "Because of this, and the fact that we have seen a number of other online platforms become overrun with pages and groups actively focused around QAnon disinformation, we are taking action," the company said in a blog post. "From now on, QAnon-dedicated creators that are identified by our Policy and Trust & Safety teams will have their accounts removed from Patreon."

Meanwhile, creators who "have propagated some QAnon content" but aren't dedicated to spreading the misinformation will have the chance to comply with the updated guidelines.

"This policy change applies only to creators engaged in spreading QAnon-supporting disinformation," Patreon notes. "Simply mentioning, entertaining, reporting on, or debunking QAnon is not a violation of our guidelines. This policy update is exclusively addressing the propagation of disinformation related to QAnon."