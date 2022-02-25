Patreon Removes Ukrainian Fundraiser for Military Training

Patreon

Crowdfunding platform Patreon suspended a Ukrainian fundraiser Thursday, saying it's against the rules to use Patreon "for funding weapons or military activity." The action comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Patreon, the Come Back Alive fundraiser said it was using funds for:

"More than 1,500 tablets with software for ... artillerymen, 230 quadcopters, 45 mobile surveillance systems ... and more than 60 military vehicles."

"The creation and implementation of new technical solutions," such as "models of artillery weapons."

Training "350 snipers, more than 2,000 sappers and more than 3,000 gunners, and training is being conducted to train [drone] operators."

The Kyiv-based fundraiser was established in 2014, but suddenly received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations in the days since Russia invaded Ukraine, CNBC reported late Thursday.

"We are shocked and heartbroken at the invasion of Ukraine," Patreon said, pointing to charities and platforms that could use donations instead, including the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Voices of Children, Revived Soldiers Ukraine and the "3,000+ Ukrainian creators on Patreon."

Patreon said it will refund all remaining money in the account to contributors.

