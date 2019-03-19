Patreon: We're changing our fees and services. Please don't freak out.

For a company making transformative changes to services and fees, Patreon's main message to its current creators seems counterintuitive: Almost nothing is changing for you.

Tuesday, Patreon announced a major revamping of the services it offers creators who use its platform to build their own subscription-style businesses -- as well as the commissions it takes from every sale. But people who already use Patreon will pay the same 5 percent cut they always have, with options for more perks, as the company grandfathers in existing users.

Patreon is introducing three levels of service for creators, after operating with only one -- a single one-size-fits-all model -- for years.

Its coming Lite and Pro tiers will continue all the features creators already have on Patreon (plus a few more in the case of Pro), and current creators will be charged the same 5 percent cut from their monthly sales, which is the current standard. In two months, anyone who opens a new Patreon account and wants the more robust tier will be charged an 8 percent fee. New Patreon creators will also have the option of a bare-bones service with the entry-level 5-percent fee with Lite.

(Upshot: If you've been meaning to open a Patreon account, now would be the time to do it if you want to lock in the 5 percent fee rate for the more robust level of service.)

A new Premium tier will introduce a higher fee than Patreon has exacted before: an 8 percent charge for existing creators and a 12 percent rate for anyone who signs up after May, with a $300 minimum fee monthly. This is a new a high-touch level of service that is designed for people who earn $5,000 a month on Patreon.

Patreon is also standardizing its payment processing fee, which was the source of some outcry in 2017