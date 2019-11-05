CNET

An alliance of international scientists and researchers warn that humanity faces "untold suffering" unless we significantly improve our efforts to protect the planet. The warning, published Tuesday in the journal BioScience, summarizes much of the scientific research over the last 40 years and states that the Earth is unequivocally facing a "climate emergency."

"We have joined together to declare a climate emergency because the climate change is more severe and accelerating faster than was expected by scientists," says Bill Ripple, professor of Ecology at Oregon State University and co-author of the warning. "Many of us feel like the time is running out for us to act."

This is familiar territory for Ripple, who wrote a 2017 warning to humanity with the signatures of over 15,000 scientists detailing the damage humans have been doing to the natural environment and urging change.

Tuesday's updated warning is specifically focused on the climate crisis and collates reams of annual data on population growth, loss of tree cover, greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption over the last four decades. It shows worrying trends: The majority of our measures of human-induced climate change are going in the wrong direction and have been since 1979.

The paper also provides six interrelated steps that could mitigate some of the effects of the emergency, calling for major changes in the way society functions. The six steps are:

Implement massive energy efficiency practices and move to low-carbon renewables.

Reduce emissions of climate pollutants such as methane, black carbon and hydroflurocarbons.

Restore Earth's ecosystems across reefs, forest, grasslands and more while preventing habitat and biodiversity loss.

Reduce the consumption of animal products and eat mostly plant-based foods.

Shift from GDP growth to sustaining ecosystems and improving human wellbeing.

Stabilize and then reduce the world population within a framework ensuring social integrity.

How these measures would be implemented is not immediately addressed in the paper.

The 11,258 scientists who are signatories to the new warning come from 153 different countries and from a myriad of scientific disciplines from astrophysics to neuroscience. The authors circulated the paper via social media and directly emailed scientists who were signatories to the previous warning.

"We received supporting signatures from a broad range of scientists which likely reflects that they are witnesses the effects of climate change on the plants, animals and ecosystems they are studying," says Thomas Newsome, an ecologist at the University of Sydney and co-author of the paper.

It's not all doom-and-gloom. The authors point to the recent surge in climate protests and grassroots movements to change policy as encouraging signs the tide is turning. Some of the data also seems to be heading in a positive direction. The authors show that global fertility rates are slowing and solar and wind power consumption has been growing but note even these measures appear to be reversing, once again.

A prompt response, the authors conclude, will promise far greater human well-being than "business as usual."

What is a climate emergency?

There are a handful of words used to describe the warming of the Earth. It started with 'global warming' and moved along to 'climate change'. More recently, authors and publications have taken to using the term climate crisis. The situation, according to the latest data, is so dour that we're now in a critical phase where it is becoming increasingly difficult to turn our fortunes around.

For that reason, many places -- from local councils to entire nations -- around the world have begun to declare a climate emergency. The slight language change is more assertive and it's hoped it could inspire a call to action.

"There's an interesting history behind the use of 'climate change' as a term to downplay the disaster, so my feeling is this change in language partly aims to correct that," says Linden Ashcroft, a climate scientist at the University of Melbourne.

These declarations are seen as planting a flag in the ground and saying "we need to do more" to stop and reverse the effects of climate change, urging governments and policymakers to take a more definitive stand.

In May 2019, the UK parliament passed a motion to declare a national climate emergency -- the first nation in the world to do so. In the US in July, senators Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Earl Blumenauer and Bernie Sanders have all backed a motion to do the same.

The coalition of scientists and researchers add to that chorus of voices in demanding action must be taken to halt the impacts. However, the new paper doesn't provide a list of solutions or ways to mitigate the effects. Instead, Ripple suggests, it should serve as a launching pad.

"Now is the time to have a much broader debate on how we fight climate change," says Ripple. "I hope the six interrelated steps that we propose will ignite this discussion."