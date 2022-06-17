Outfit Your Workshop With Skil Power Tools and Save Up to 50% Today

If you've been putting off projects around the house, it's time to hunker down and work on those jobs that are still lingering. If you need to round out your power tool collection, we have a deal for you. Skil has a sale going on over at Amazon, with up to 50% off power tools. We've rounded up the best of those deals for you here.

Whether you're a seasoned DIYer or just starting out, Skil's power tools are a fine addition to your home workshop. With at Amazon, now is a great time to stock up on essential tools. We've rounded up some of the best deals on Skil power tools below, so you can get started on those home improvement projects as soon as possible.

If you're looking for everyday tools, consider investing in the , which is half off right now, bringing the price to just $20. It has a laser line that projects on the wall or floor, and a protractor for accuracy. Or consider the 4-volt rechargeable . It's on sale for $16 and includes a nine-piece bit kit.

For heavy-duty jobs, take a look at the 12-inch worm drive dual-bevel . It's discounted by $169 right now, bringing the price to $480. It has a 4x14 cross cut capacity that handles any cut you need for the job. You can also grab a corded for $239, a savings of $110, or a cordless that delivers up to 425 cuts per charge for $199, a $50 savings.

You can also grab a 120-volt, 3x18-inch for $38, helping you sand any type of wood surface and capture fine dust particles with its micro-filtration feature. There are also , circular and much more available at deep discounts. Be sure to check out the at Amazon so you can equip your workshop or garage with the tools you need for all your home improvement projects.